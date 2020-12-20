Bigg Boss Fans Waiting For Abijeet's Winning Moment in Season 4

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu 4 grand finale is happening tonight. This season has been a super-duper in terms of TRP. If reports are to be believed, Bigg Boss makers have lined up an array of performances for the viewers. The grand finale will be an interesting episode with the top three finalists performing inside the house and other contestants who have been eliminated will also set the stage on fire. Now, the promo from the finale episode is going viral on social media and is winning hearts.

As per the reports, Abhijeet and Sohel are in the top two followed by Akhil at position three. It has also been reported that Akhil Sarthak will be eliminated tonight. Sources suggest that Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi is likely to grace the grand finale as a special guest. Fans have chosen their winner. Any wild guesses? Your guess is as good as mine.

He is none other than Abhijeet who has been won millions of hearts ever since he stepped into the show. His fans are dying to see him lifting the trophy of this season. Netizens predict that Abhijeet deserves to win the season. Guess what? Abhijeet is trending on all social media platforms. In the meantime, take a look at the tweets: