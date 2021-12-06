Bigg Boss Fame Zeeshan Khan Terms BB15, ‘Big Bore’

Kumkum Bhagya fame and Bigg Boss OTT contestant Zeeshan Khan made some comments about the ongoing season of the show. He called the Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15, ‘a big bore’ and said that it is losing its charm now.

This is something that the fans have said too. The makers keep trying various things and bring in new wild card entries every now and then to spice up the show but nothing is working out in favor of BB15. The audience is losing interest and there is no winner quality contestant in the house right now. Don’t know what’s going to happen in future episodes?

There have been many wild card entries in Bigg Boss 15, some from BB OTT and some from previous seasons. Zeeshan shared that this is not at all interesting. This season the makers have decided to make a show called “Big Bore” and not “Bigg Boss”.

It’s a routine for him to check on Bigg Boss 15 but it has been such that he cannot even handle watching 15 minutes of the show. It gets boring and he is forced to switch the channel.

Zeeshan was evicted from Bigg Boss OTT and his time there was cut short after his violent fight with Pratik Sehajpal who is currently playing pretty well in BB 15.