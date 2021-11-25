Bigg Boss Double Surprise for Shanmukh Jaswanth

Deepthi Sunaina and Shanmukh Jaswanth are the cutest pair in the film industry. They never acted together in films, but they earned a larger-than-life fan following with their web series on Youtube.

For those who are unversed, the family reunion is taking place in Bigg Boss Telugu season 5.

Rumours are doing the rounds that Deepthi Sunaina, who is Shanmukh's girlfriend in real life, would be visiting the house to meet Shanmukh. Sadly, well-trusted sources suggest that Deepthi Sunaina will not be appearing as a guest in a family reunion episode with Shanmukh. Yes, what you read is right.

Shanmukh's mother will be coming as a guest for him. Don't get upset, guys. We have super exciting news in our store. Deepthi Sunaina won't be coming this week.

She is expected to appear in the finale episode because she was a Bigg Boss Telugu contestant in the past. Shanmukh is a confirmed finalist for Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Deepthi Sunaina will come to cheer him on in the grand finale episode. I can't wait to watch it.

