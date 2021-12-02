Bigg Boss Doesn't Want This Contestant To Win: Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 has successfully entered its 13th week. The show went on air with 19 contestants. Now, after several rounds of eliminations, there are only seven contestants left in the house competing for the trophy. It appears that the Bigg Boss makers have their favorite contestant in the house. As per buzz, the show organizers may not want one particular contestant to be the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

If you are wondering, who is he/she, then let me be the first one to break the news. As per the pulse of the audience on social media, the show organizers are completely ignoring popular contestant Sreerama Chandra on the show. SRC fans have been complaining and raising their voices on social media urging them to give screen space for him. SRC fans have been requesting for a long time, Bigg Boss hasn't paid any heed to their request.

Now, viewers and Sreerama Chandra are saying that Bigg Boss makers don't want him to be the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu. A section of the audience say it could also be because of SRC's private chat with Sri Reddy which was leaked a couple of weeks ago.

Probably, Sri Reddy could be one of the reasons, they say. But we are not sure why the show makers are ignoring him. One thing is clear--Sreerama Chandra's winning chances are low.

Let's see if the makers throw a surprise.