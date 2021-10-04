Bigg Boss Directly Nominates These Three Contestants

Bigg Boss Telugu makers have planned secret nominations this week hoping atleast this week all the contestants open up and give out genuine reasons for choosing their housemate. Against this backdrop, Star Maa has released a new promo in which we can see all the contestants entering the confession room of Bigg Boss house and nominating their housemates who they think deserve to be eliminated.

However, as the promo goes on we can see that Shanmukh, Siri and Jessie are having conversations among themselves which clearly says that they did not follow the Bigg Boss nomination rules. To the unversed, while the contestants are having secret nominations, all other housemates should stay calm and they should not have any discussions with other housemates.

While Shannu, Siri and Jessie broke the rule, Bigg Boss directly nominated them leaving all other contestants in shock. Coming to the participants nominated this week for elimination from the Bigg Boss house, Siri, Shannu, Jessie, Hamida, Vishwa, Lobo, Priya, Ravi and Maanas have been nominated by the housemates. Let’s wait till the weekend episode to know who will be shown the door by Akkineni Nagarjuna.