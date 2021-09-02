Bigg Boss Contestants Still Struggling to Find Opportunities Even After Winning Reality Show

Star Maa is coming back to entertain all of us with yet another new season of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. This is one of the biggest and most watched shows on Telugu small screen which garners record TRPs every season and it's no wonder that aspiring actors or those looking to revive their careers agree to be a part of this show. In Bigg Boss Hindi, we have seen several participants frpom the show making it big in show biz. Unfortunately, this is not true in all languages.

It is worth mentioning here that the winner of the previous seasons of Bigg Boss Telugu are still struggling to find a foothold in the industry and their career is nothing to rave about. Abijeet and Kaushal Manda emerged as winners of Bigg Boss Telugu. So far, they haven’t appeared in a single movie yet. The new season is also round the corner.

People are wondering if entry into Bigg Boss really help salvage one's sagging career. If you recall both Abijeet and Kaushal Manda enjoyed a great fan following and they were unanimous choices for winners as there was no opposition and their win was guaranteed. The two won the hearts of viewers with their performance in the Bigg Boss house.

Interestingly enough, the other contestants are doing well in their careers when compared to Bigg Boss winners.Let's see if this season's winner will break that jinx.

As we already told you, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 will be airing from September 5, 2021. It now remains to be seen what interesting elements Staar Maa has added to make this season of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 interesting.

Subscribe to Sakshi Post notifications for quick updates from the Bigg Boss house.