Bigg Boss Contestants Remuneration: Who's Charging How Much?

BB16: Bollywood actor Salman Khan's much-awaited show Bigg Boss 16 went on air last week. The contestants of Bigg Boss 16 have started making headlines for their cat fights and performance in the house. If you re curious about who's getting how much in Bigg Boss house, here's a list of contestants' remuneration:

Ankit Gupta is drawing Rs 5-6 per week

Tina Datt of Uttaran fame is getting Rs 8-9 lakh per week

Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary is one of the most popular stars on the small screen. She is being paid Rs 5 lakh per week

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is charging Rs 7.5 to 8 lakhs per week for her stint in the show

Sajid Khan paid around 4-5 lakhs per week

Manya Singh has set her eyes on Bigg Boss trophy and she is charging Rs 7 lakh per episode

Soundarya Sharma seems to be the least paid contestant as she is earning a Rs 3 lakh for her stint in the house

Sumbul Touqeer is one of the popular contestants in Bigg Boss 16. Not to mention, she is also the highest paid contestant in Bigg Boss 16, she is reportedly being paid a whopping Rs 12 lakhs per week

