Bigg Boss Contestant Vikas Gupta Approached Me to Fulfill His Sexual Desire, Says Roadies Winner Vikas Khokar

Vikas Gupta who was recently eliminated from the Bigg Boss 14 house is back in the news and this time for a very shocking reason. Vikas from Roadies has accused Vikas from Bigg Boss for a very serious misdeed.

The winner of Roadies 9, ‘Vikas Khoker’ alleged that the ex- Bigg Boss 14 contestant ‘Vikas Gupta’ tried to indulge in sexual activities with him. Khoker accused Gupta of misconduct and said that he approached Khoker to fulfill his sexual desires.

Khoker opened about his acting journey in the industry and shared that he faced many problems throughout the years. He said that after winning MTV Roadies Season 9 in 2012, Khoker was offered many projects. Many people approached him for different things. But this is the industry where you face unexpected situations. I was told by many that if I am ready to sexually compromise with them, then they will make me a star.

“Some of these people told me that if you compromise with us sexually, we will make you a star,” said Khoker in an interview with NBT.com. He confessed that among these people was Vikas Gupta as well.

Khoker added that Vikas Gupta many times approached Khoker in the pretext to get him ancasted in a TV show. He said that Gupta once told him to send some pictures as he wanted to cast him in a serial. After sharing the pictures with him, Gupta said this is not what he wants. Khoker added that Gupta instead wanted nude pictures of him.

“I sent him my pictures, but later he (Gupta) called me and asked for nudes. He said he wanted to see my body and private parts,” Khoker added.

This is not the first time Vikas Gupta got into a controversy. Even actor Parth Samthaan alleged that Vikas Gupta had not given Samthaan his payment on time and even tried to sexually molest him. The 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' actor said that Gupta blackmailed him and said if Parth doesn’t agree, he will ruin his career.

Even fellow Bigg Boss 14 contestants openly said that Vikas Gupta tried to defame and tarnish their image.

WHO IS VIKAS GUPTA?

Vikas Gupta is an Indian television producer. He is also a screenwriter and creative director. He worked with Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms and was part of the production team for shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and others. With Parth Samthaan, he worked as a creative person for the show, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan.