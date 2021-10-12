Bigg Boss Calls Shanmukh Jaswanth Into Confession Room: Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestant Shanmukh Jaswanth aka Shannu rose to fame with the popular web series 'Software Developer'. He has earned a decent fan following with his acting chops.

Shanmukh Jaswanth has been hogging all the limelight for more reasons than one. In fact, Shanmukh Jaswanth is receiving a lot of hatred from the show viewers. Shanmukh, Siri, and Jessie are seen doing everything together as a group in the house. A section of netizens feels that Shanmukh Jaswanth does nothing in the show except bitching about other contestants in the house.

The latest buzz doing the rounds in social media suggests that Bigg Boss is said to have called Shanmukh Jaswanth into the confession room to show some video clips of him for the past five weeks where he is seen bitching about other contestants. Nagarjuna has been time and again asking Shannu to get proactive. Shanmukh Jaswanth is expected to get an earful from the Bigg Boss.

Bigg Boss is likely to suggest to Shanmukh Jaswanth to concentrate on the game and avoid groupism in the house. This piece of news has not been officially confirmed by the makers' end. Let's wait and watch what's the Bigg Boss plan to improve Shanmukh performance in the house.

