Bigg Boss Brought Divya Uruduga and Aravind KP Together

Aravind KP and Divya U are the most popular contestants on Bigg Boss Kannada season 8. Outside of the Bigg Boss House, the two have gained not only fame but also a large fan base. Most of the BBK viewers watch the show only for Divya U and Aravind KP ever since the two got together after the Jodi task. Through their chemistry in the glasshouse, they won the hearts of millions of BBK viewers. Aravind KP and Divya U are always trending on social media.

After Aravind KP lost the Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 trophy, fans of Aravind trolled Colors Kannada Business head Parameshwar for playing an unfair game. In a recent interview, Parameshwar said that Manju Pavagada was declared the winner based on votes only. Adding, he said the channel did not do anything unfair to Aravind KP. Manju P has won over Aravind KP by a 2 lakh vote difference. And he said fans should thank the Colors Kannada channel for bringing Aravind KP to the show. Adding, he said nobody knew about Aravind KP before Bigg Boss. And Parameshwar said the Bigg Boss show only brought Divya U and Aravind KP together.