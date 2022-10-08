Bigg Boss Breaks Husband-Wife Duo Into Individual Contestants

BBT6: Marina, Rahul to Play Individual Game

With each passing day, Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 is getting mixed reactions from show buffs. Finally, after Nagarjuna schooling the contestants, all the participants have started taking the game seriously and they are trying a lot to impress the viewers so hey can be saved from eviction. It is known that Rohit and Marina entered the house together as a couple.

They entered the house as husband and wife. During the initial stages of the show, Rohit and Marina used to get nominated together at a time, if any contestant nominate Rohit or Marina, both used to get nominated. Now, Bigg Boss has separated them, they are allowed to play their individual game. It now remains to be seen how Rohit and Marina are going to play their individual game. How long will they be able to survive in the house.

