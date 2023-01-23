Bigg Boss 6 Tamil Winner Azeem Cash Prize Money

Bigg Boss 6 Tamil culminated in a grand finale with Azeem walking away with the trophy and winner's title. Now, all you guys must be curious as to how much cash prize Azeem took home. Here's the answer to your query.

Vijay TV is said to have paid Bigg Boss 6 Tamil winner Azeem a whopping Rs 50 lakhs prize money along with the winner's trophy. BB6 host Kamal Haasan crowned Azeem the winner, while he lifted the trophy he was also presented a cheque of Rs 50 lakhs!

For the unversed, the grand finale of Bigg Boss 6 happened last night with performances by all the eliminated contestants. Shivin and Vikraman who gave tough competition to Azeem settled for runner-up positions.

Readers, are you happy with Azeem winning Bigg Boss 6 Tamil title? Who deserved to win the game? Share your comments below.

Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for updates.