Bigg Boss 6 Tamil Week 14 Voting Results

Bigg Boss Tamil 6 is gearing up for its finale and most of the contestants are nominated for elimination this week.

There have been very few eliminations in Bigg Boss 6 Tamil. Fans can expect more as the finale is around the corner. Azeem, Vikraman, Shivin, Myna, Kathiravan and ADK have been nominated for 14th-week elimination.

According to reports, Kathiravan and ADK are at the bottom list with the least votes.

There is a chance for ADK to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 6 Tamil during the 14th week of elimination.

