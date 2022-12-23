Bigg Boss 6 Tamil Shocking Elimination

Bigg Boss Tamil 6 has been getting a lot of attention from the viewers. The Tamil TV reality show has become the talk of the town on social media.

Yesterday, there was talk that Shivin Ganesan would be eliminated because her parents failed to show up during the Freeze task. However, a good number of Bigg Boss Tamail viewers and netizens appealed fans to vote for Shivin. It seems to have happened and finally she was saved.

In a shocking twist, Vijay TV is said to have evicted Dhanalakshmi from the house. Yes, you read that right! Dhana is out of Bigg Boss 6 Tamil house.

