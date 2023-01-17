Bigg Boss 6 Tamil: This Eliminated Contestant's Re-entry Confirmed

Bigg Boss 6 Tamil is one of the most watched television shows right now. What with excitement building up for the grand finale, BB 6 Tamil viewers are busy placing their bets on their favourite player to bag the trophy.

This season of Bigg Boss Tamil has seen several strong contestants and Rachita Mahalakshmi was one of them. When Bigg Boss Tamil 6 host Kamal Hasaan annouced Rachita's elimination, not just viewers even housemates were shocked as everyone saw her as one of the finalists.

Rachita fans were mighty disappointed over the news too. However, the latest we hear is that Rachita Mahalakshmi has re-entered the house. Isn't that great?

