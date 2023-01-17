This Bigg Boss 6 Tamil Contestant Bags Kollywood Movie

Bigg Boss 6 Tamil is inching towards the finish line. Most of the contestants this season have managed to leave the audience impressed and everytime there was an elimination round, it was hard for the makers to choose contestants for elimination. Among the contestants who won the hearts was Janany.

Janany was the cynosure of all eyes. She kept housemates happy while keeping the audience entertained throughout her Bigg Boss stint.

The latest we hear is that Janany is all set to bag a Kollywood flick. And the lead actor in the movie is none other than Thalapathy Vijay.

As per a report in a leading English daily, the makers of Thalapathy67 have approached Janany with a key role in the movie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj movie.

Janany fans are super thrilled with this piece of news. Share your comments in the box below.