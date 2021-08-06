Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Will Be More Than 100 Days?

We all know that Akkineni Nagarjuna will be back soon with the promo of season 5 of Bigg Boss Telugu. There is a lot of speculation doing the rounds about the launch date of the show and contestants who will enter the Bigg Boss Telugu glass house.

We have already heard that the show is going to start airing on September 5 on Star Maa and Disney plus Hotstar. Our most handsome actor and Tollywood King Akkineni Nagarjuna is all set to host the show. The latest buzz suggests that Nagarjuna has finished the promo shoot of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5.

Esha Chawla, Anchor Varshini, Anchor Shiva, Anchor Ravi, Mangli, Lobo, Artist Surekhavani, RJ Kajal, Actor Navya Swamy, and a few others are said to be entering the Bigg Boss house. However, we will have to wait for an official announcement from the show runners.

Now, there is news making the headlines that Telugu Bigg Boss makers are planning to extend the days of the show. From season 1 to season 4, the show finished in 104 days. That means it takes three and a half months. But now, it seems that Telugu Bigg Boss may follow the Hindi Bigg Boss concept by extending it to 180 days. Anyway, we should wait for the official announcement. If they extend the show by a few more days, then there will be a chance of multiple wild card entries. However, wild card Contestants entering the show would change the game and entertain the audience. What is your opinion on this. Comment below.