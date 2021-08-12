Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is making the headlines ever since the makers released the logo of the upcoming season. We all know that Bigg Boss Telugu has a huge fan following. And after Nagarjuna started hosting the show, viewers are left asking for more every time season ends. Anyway, the new season promo is expected to be released on August 15. The buzz says that Tollywood King Nagarjuna has finished the promo shooting. It seems that Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is going to kick start on September 5, 2021. However, the date is yet to be officially announced by the show makers.

As we all know, the names of several celebrities as probable Bigg Boss contestants are doing the rounds on social media platforms. The rumoured names include Nikhil, Priyanka, Lobo, Esha Chawla, Actor Surekha Vani, Anchor Varshini, Priya Raman, Anne Master, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Anchor Ravi, RJ Kajal, Jaswanth Padala, VJ Sunny, and Navya Swamy.

However, a few celebrities from the list took to social media to rubbish reports that they were entering the glass house. It is worth mentioning here that Esha Chawla, Surekha Vani, and Anne Master posted on their social media handles to deny the news that they were entering the Bigg Boss House. Let us wait till the show starts to know who among the rumoured list of contestants will enter the glass house.

Stay tuned to Sakshipost for all the updates.