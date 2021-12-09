Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is inching towards the finish line with just a few days to go for the grand finals. The show is grabbing the attention of the audience like never before.

This being finale week, the audience are eager to know who will be the winner and runner up of the show. Coming to Siri and Shannu bonding in the house, they share a good equation and have taken viewers on a rollercoaster emotional ride with their dramas.

The two invariably get into a fight week after week only to they patch up later with their signature hug. In yesterday's episode, Shannu broke his silence on Siri's mother's comment about their hugs and other issues about which he was quiet from day one.

With that, a section of the audience says that Shannu is aggressive, but showing anger at Siri out of the blue.

A few viewers are also of the view that Shannu's open talk with Siri will help him move on and shift his focus on the game.

On the other hand, viewers feel that Siri is still sticking to Shannu, despite his outbursts to survive in the house and garner more votes. On social media platforms, there is a talk that Siri is an attention seeker, who is using Shannu for votes. Do you agree with it this viewers' opinion that Siri is using Shanmukh only for votes? Let us know your opinion in the comments.

Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.