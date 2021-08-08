Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Only Celebrity Contestants, No Common Man

Bigg Boss, a controversial Telugu reality, Is all set to start another exciting season shortly on the entertainment channel Star Maa. The participants are already being finalised by the show's organisers as a result of this. It is being said that this time, the producers are seeking all well-known actors and no common man into the house.

According to the sources, the makers of the show opine that due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the topic of the common man entering the Bigg Boss House has not been taken in the upcoming season.

Bigg Boss Telugu fans are leaving no stone unturned to know every bit of information related to the show. The reality show, which was set to premiere in May or June this year has been postponed. If all goes according to plan, the season will begin on September 5th, according to the producers. This has yet to be confirmed by an official announcement.

The latest news doing the rounds suggests that Esha Chawla, Varshini Sounderajan, Anchor Ravi, Lobo, Anchor Shiva, Surekha Vani, Siri Hanumanth, Navya Swamy, VJ Sunny, Shanmukh Jaswanth and others are the probable contestants taking part in Bigg Boss Telugu season 5.

