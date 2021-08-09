Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Female Contestants to Dominate Male Participants

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is likely to turn out to be eye candy. Wondering why? Because this time the house has more women contestants and only a few male contestants. The reality show is expected to run on glam shows of some of its confirmed female contestants.

In the last season of Bigg Boss Telugu, the show did not have big and familiar names but it reaped TRP ratings because of the glitz and glamour question in the house. The show makers decided to follow the trend but they are planning to bring known faces as contestants.

According to the latest reports, the probable female contestants to enter the house are Navya Swamy, Priyanka Singh, TV9 Pratyusha, RJ Kajal, Varshini Sounderajan, Priya Raman, Artist Priya, Siri Hanumanth, Anne Master, Karthika Deepam Fame Uma Devi.

Most of the contestants who are stepping into the BB house are married, but my dear readers if you look at their social media pages you will be scrolling time and again as they never step back to post glamorous pics. Now, the question is whether these stars put up their glamour show or come up with other strategies to survive in the house will only be known after the show gets aired.

