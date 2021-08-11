Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: This Couple Entering Bigg Boss House as Contestants?

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is the most-watched and loved Telugu TV reality show. The new season 5 of Bigg Boss Telugu is going to be aired soon on Star Maa and Disney + HotStar. As we all know, there are several rumours doing the rounds about Bigg Boss 5 Telugu start date and names of probable contestants. Grapevine has it that the show will kick start on September 5. Even our Tollywood King Nagarjuna is all set to make an entry on the Bigg Boss stage again after a long gap following the pandemic shutdown.

We all know that in the last few seasons of Bigg Boss Telugu, the makers were planning to get entry of couples. We know that a couple's entry into the glass house is likely to make the show more interesting and the viewers will be interested in watching the show.

In season 3 of Bigg Boss 5 Telugu, Varun Sandesh and Vithika entered the house as a couple. And now, there is speculation that top YouTubers Siri Hanmanth and Shrihan will enter the house together in season 5 of Bigg Boss Telugu. Anyway, the first promo of Bigg Boss Telugu is expected to be out on August 15. And the rumoured names of contestants who are said to be entering the house include Nikhil, Priyanka, Lobo, Anchor Varshini, Priya Raman, Anne Master, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Anchor Ravi, RJ Kajal, Jaswanth Padala, VJ Sunny, and Navya Swamy. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.