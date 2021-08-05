Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Contestants Vaccinated, To Be Quarantined Next

Bigg Boss Telugu has become the talk of the town ever since the makers dropped the show logo on the internet. We are hearing reports that popular celebrities like Shanmukh Jaswanth, Deepika Pilla, Anchor Ravi, Surekhar, Lobo, and a few others are among celebrities appearing on the Telugu TV reality show.

The show makers are yet to announce the official list of contestants who will take part in this season. It is being said that all the confirmed contestants must get vaccinated against the virus. Later, they all will be sent to be quarantined for two weeks. The confirmed contestants are expected to move to a luxury hotel by next week, for mandatory quarantine.

Akkineni Nagarjuna will be returning as the host for Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Recently, Nagarjuna wrapped up the promo shoot for Bigg Boss Telugu 5. The promo is expected to be released on the occasion of Independence Day, August 15, 2021. Keep an eye on this space for all the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 updates.