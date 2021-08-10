Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Contestants: These Celebrities Have Finished Shooting AVs

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows in the Telugu television space. The show will soon have its fifth season aired on Entertainment channel Star Maa. Though there are many speculations about the contestants of the show doing rounds on social media, the show makers are least concerned about it and are managing their works regarding the show.

It is expected that the makers of the show are willing to air the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 on September 5. So, they are completing the pre-production works like agreements with contestants, their AV shoots etc.

The latest buzz about the show is that the producers have started shooting AVs for confirmed contestants. To date, Anchor Ravi, Lobo and Artist Priya’s AV shoot were completed. The AV shoot for all participants of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is likely to be finished by August 15 as they are will be quarantined from August 20.

For more news and interesting updates, keep following Sakshi Post.