Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Contestants With Highest Followers On Social Media

Star Maa, one of the leading entertainment channels in Telugu states is coming up with a new season of the most-watched TV reality show Bigg Boss Telugu to boost the TRPs. The makers of the show are all set to air the show on September 5, however, Bigg Boss addicts are waiting for the official confirmation.

As per the sources, it is reported that the launch date will be announced in another promo of the show which is anticipated to come out on August 29, celebrating Akkineni Nagarjuna’s birthday. As we all know that the first promo of the show was directed by Prashant Varma, rumours are doing rounds that even the latest promo was made by him only.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Contestants Quarantine Period From This Date

Talking about the contestants, we are hearing reports that a few celebrities were already confirmed as the contestants for Bigg Boss Telugu season 5. Most of them have a huge fan following on social media. Here are the contestants who have highest followers on Instagram:

Shanmukh Jaswanth – 1.7 Million Followers

Artist Priya- 910k Followers

Anchor Ravi – 810k Followers

Anee Master- 196k Followers

Anchor Lobo- 172k Followers

VJ Sunny- 108k Followers

RJ Kajal- 98.3k Followers

Lahari Shari- 96.6k Followers

Sarayu suman- 34.4k Followers