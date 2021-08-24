Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Contestants To Hand Over Their Phones to Show Makers

Hey Bigg Boss viewers, are you waiting for an update on Bigg Boss Telugu season 5? Then, check this out. Rumours are doing the rounds that the show will kick-start on September 5. But for all you know, those rumours are likely to come true. Yes, according to some reliable sources, the makers are planning to start the show from 5th September. That means the show shooting will take place on September 4. The contestants will hand over their phones to the makers on the 4th before entering the glasshouse.

Have you come across the confirmed contestant list, yet? No? Then here you go, the list of confirmed contestants—Shanmukh Jaswanth, Anchor Ravi, Anchor Lobo, VJ Sunny, Anee Master, Lahari Shaari, Sarayu, Maanas from Koilamma serial, and RJ Kajal. Bigg Boss Telugu makers might make an official announcement this week on the confirmed date of when the show will start as well as officially confirm these contestants.

Anyway, all you Bigg Boss Telugu viewers must be waiting with bated breath to know the names of other contestants, right? Before we give you the full list, we can assure you one thing—based on the names of contestants we have, Season 5 is surely going to be one of the most entertaining seasons compared to other seasons. Let us wait and watch if Star Maa and Bigg Boss Telugu makers are planning something special. Stay tuned to the Sakhi Post for more details.