Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Contestants First List Out!
Aug 03, 2021, 12:48 IST
Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 has recently released its logo and made its fans get more excited for the season telecast. While the first promo of the upcoming season is anticipated to come out in a week or two, speculators are expecting many people to enter the house.
As per the reports, here is a list of the contestants who are more likely to participate in the controversial reality show:
Esha Chawla
Varshini Sounderajan
Anchor Shiva
Lobo
Ravi
Surekha Vani
RJ Kajal
Siri Hanumanth
Navya Swamy
Siddhardh Varma
Vishnu Pushpa
Singer Mangli
TV9 news presenter Pratyusha
Choreographer Raghu Master
TikTok fame Durgarao
More from section
Advertisement