Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Contestants To Be Quarantined From This Day, Check Full Details

Bigg Boss Telugu, the most popular Telugu reality show has announced its upcoming fifth season by unveiling the logo for the show. As per the reports, this show will go on air on September 5 and the preparations for it are currently on. The promo revealing logo of Bigg Boss 5 Telugu in the shape of a maze is a major hit among the audience.

The latest buzz is that all 16 contestants will be sent to quarantine for 15 days in view of the ongoing Corona pandemic. Though the show makers did not confirm the names of the contestants, it is being said that they will be moved to a luxury hotel for quarantine from August 20.

Akkineni Nagarjuna will be returning as the host for Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Recently, Nagarjuna wrapped up the promo shoot for Bigg Boss Telugu 5. The promo is expected to be released on the occasion of Independence Day, August 15, 2021. Do follow Sakshi Post for more updates and information.