Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Contestant Esha Chawla to Add Glamour to Reality Show?

The most controversial reality show in both the Telugu states, Bigg Boss, is all set to entertain the audiences with its fifth season. According to the reports, Akkineni Nagarjuna will be the host of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 and the show is expected to be aired from September 5. However, official announcement is pending from the show organizers.

As per the probable list of contestants going viral on social media, the makers of BB5 Telugu have approached the Prema Kavali actress Esha Chawla and she is likely to be one of the contestants for Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

It is reported that the show makers have approached Esha even for the previous seasons but due to various commitments, she couldn't be a part of it. Esha Chawla had worked in Telugu films like Prema Kavali, Poola Rangadu, Mr Pellikoduku and other films. If Esha enters the BB house, it will add so much beauty and glamour to the house.

The promo releasing the logo of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 has created a huge buzz amongst the show lovers and audience. It is expected that this season will be a bit different when compared to the previous seasons with a much larger set and many changes in the show.

However, we have to wait till the official announcement from the makers of the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5.