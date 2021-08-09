Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: 16 Contestants List Out, Check Photos of Celebrities Entering BB House

Just a few weeks left to witness another brand new season of Bigg Boss Telugu. The show has successfully completed four seasons and back with the fifth one.

It is worth mentioning here that Akkineni Nagarjuna is going to host Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 too as in the previous two seasons.

Yes, he will be continuing as the host even for the new season. The film is expected to get launched next month on September 5, 2021.

Currently, contestants who have been finalised by Bigg Boss Telugu makers are busy with the shoot of VTs for season 5. Some of them have taken off on a vacation with their family members, as they can't step out of the show for 105 days.

The list of 16 confirmed contestants who are going to participate in the show is out. Although, an official contestants' list from the makers' end is awaited. But, most of these celebrities here are said to be taking part in Bigg Boss Telugu 5 except two to three contestants.

Here are names of 16 contestants who will be entering the Telugu Bigg Boss house in Season 5 along with their pictures