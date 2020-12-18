Bigg Boss 4 Telugu Winner Fixed! But Here's The Twist

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 contestant Abhijeet has managed to garner a huge fan base for him. He also won many hearts for his soft heart and cool nature. Abhijeet has proved he is the best in the game and he has all qualities to become a winner. Only two days are left for the grand finale. Everywhere people are discussing who do you think will become the winner of the season.

One name we are hearing from every mouth and he is none other than Abhijeet. Reports are doing the rounds that Abhijeet may not be this year’s winner. Yes, what you read is right. It is not Abhijeet's or his fans' mistake.

As usual, Abhijeet is believed to have bagged the highest votes from his fans and audience compared to other contestants. The makers might not go who bagged the highest votes. According to sources, The makers are planning to make a female winner this time. The makers are likely to announce Ariyana Glory as the winner of the season. The makers may not go with the audience's choice in finalizing the winner of this season. It remains to be seen whether Bigg Boss makers will really announce Ariyana Glory as the winner or not this Sunday. Keep watching this space for more updates.