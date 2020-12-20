Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Sohel, Abhi Won Lakhs What About Akhil?

Congratulations, Abhijeet Duddala for the big win! Popular actor Abhijeet was declared the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 by Megastar Chiranjeevi on the grand finale of the show on Sunday night. Finally, Abhijeet fans fulfilled their dream by making him winner for this season. While Abhijeet celebrated her big win with the Bigg Boss Telugu 4 trophy and the prize money of Rs 25 lakh, Akhil Sarthak turned out to be the runner of the show.

Apart from Abhijeet and Akhil, Sohel, Ariyana and Harika were also formed the top five list of finalists. In an interesting twist on the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 , the top three contestants- Sohel, Akhil and Abhijeet were given the chance to leave the finale with a chunk of the prize money (Rs 25 lakh) and Sohel is the one to go home with it.

Sohel is believed to have got better votes than Akhil but opted out of the race with the biggest exit money across all seasons of Bigg Boss. The latest news doing the rounds Abijeet and Sohel won the amount of Rs 25 lakh from cash prize money but Akhil Sarthak couldn't get anything except the title runner-up. The buzz on social media suggests that Bigg Boss makers may not give any cash reward to a runner up, as per the sources. Netizens are making funny memes on social media. Take a look at the tweets

I Say #Monal is the Main Reason for #Akhil Self Downfall

If not for Monal He would've been in a Different level Akhil made Fool of Himself Moral - Focus on your Career / Goal not on Girl 😉#BiggBoss4Telugu#BiggBossTelugu4#BBTeluguGrandFinale — Lokesh Cherukuri (@LC_getme) December 20, 2020

#BiggBossTelugu4

This is really different level script work. BB know that #akhil and #sohel made the deal of 25L each. So they eliminated #Ariyana at 4 even though she is No 3. Mehboob clearly hinted money yesterday. So they knew Sohel will take it. — Truth Teller (@bala960105) December 20, 2020