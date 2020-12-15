Bigg Boss 4 Telugu Finals: King Of Hearts Abijeet Fans Create Social Media Rampage

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu grand finale will be held on December 20, Sunday. While there are five contestants remaining on the show including Harika, Ariyana, Abhijeet, Sohel and Akhil...the top contender and hot favourite of the audience seems Abijeet. The Bigg Boss 4 contestant has earlier worked in the Tollywood movie Life is Beautiful and in a few web series.

That part, he seems to have won the hearts of Bigg Boss Telugu viewers on the small screen. A fan group comprising thousands of people has been created online with several of them rooting for Abijeet to win Telugu Bigg Boss season 4. They make sure that Abijeet remains in the news for one reason or the other.

The grand finale date is nearing and the excitement among fans as also contestants is building as to who will be the winner of Bigg Boss 4 Telugu. Voting is in full swing and as per latest reports, Abijeet and Ariyana have scored the highest votes this week around so far.

Meanwhile, Abijeet fans who are all set to make him the winner are on a rampage on social media with memes in support of the Bigg Boss 4 Telugu candidate. They are trending the hashtag Abijeet King of hearts. Have a look.

Special moment in history of Telugu bb well done guys👏👏👏 #BiggBossTelugu4 #KingOfHeartsAbijeet pic.twitter.com/98qCDhVBfl — Gaddam Rohit (@GaddaRohit) December 13, 2020

#Abijeet the most deserving contestant to win the bb4 title.

Eagerly waiting to see him lifting the trophy🏆

We all should make this happen with our support. #KingOfHeartsAbijeet#BiggBossTelugu4 pic.twitter.com/qEkEW9IgAZ — Ray of hope 🤞🏻 (@manu_6781) December 13, 2020