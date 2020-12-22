Bigg Boss 4 Telugu Contestants Get Lucky, Bag Offers In Movies

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 grand finale witnessed Abijeet Duddala as the winner while Akhil became the first runner up of the season. The finale episode of the reality show managed to light up the stage with megastar Chiranjeevi's presence as the chief guest. The Sye Raa star joined host Nagarjuna Akkineni on the stage and had a gala time as he interacted with each contestant of the season. One of the emotional yet heartwarming moments was when Chiranjeevi decided to gives Rs 10 lakhs to Mehaboob.

All the ex-contestants were presented at Bigg Boss grand finale and they were seen telling to the host Nagarjuna how Bigg Boss has changed their career. Swathi Deekshith, Mehboob and Divi have told to Nagarjuna that they have signed a couple of films and web series. Divi also got a chance to feature in Chiranjeevi’s movie and she is all set to essay a powerful police officer role in the film.

Chiranjeevi will also make a cameo role in Sohel’s debut movie. Look like most of the Bigg Boss contestants of the fourth season are occupied with few films and it remains to be seen how their films will fare at the box office. All the contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 are shining means it all credits goes to none other than Nagarjuna and Bigg Boss makers.