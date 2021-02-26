Bigg Boss 4 Contestants Ariyana, Avinash Engaged?

Ariyana and Avinash - one of the cutest couples on screen. They became friends in the Bigg Boss Telugu season 4. They share a good rapport with each other. After coming out of the Bigg Boss, both Ariyana and Avinash are quite busy with their shows and in many entertainment shows, we are getting a chance to see them together.

In 100% love program, Reel Couple Vs Real Couple segment, the engagement of Ariyana and Avinash took place. Ariyana and Avinash are saying that they are good friends but when it comes to the performances in the shows, the chemistry between Ariyana and Avinash is extra ordinary. The makers of the shows are highlighting Ariyana and Avinash. We don't know whether it is limited to on screen or they are really love birds off the screen as well.

Netizens expressed shock after seeing the chemistry of Ariyana and Avinash in the show, 100% love. Anchor Ravi said that they are unable to know what is going on in between them. To this, Ariyana gave a hint saying that she will make everything clear soon. Let us wait and see what is going to happen in the future.