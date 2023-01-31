Bigg Boss 16: These Contestants Fighting For Runner Up Position 

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 reaches its finale. The fight between the housemates is getting more interesting and dramatic.

Currently, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhury, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, and Archana Gautam are in the race for Bigg Boss 16 trophy.

The Khabri has shared the rankings of BB16 contestants. Priyanka Choudhary is in a leading position, she is likely to give stiff competition to the five finalists of Bigg Boss 16. Priyanka is close to become the runner-up of Bigg Boss 16.

Will Priyanka ended up as the runner-up of the show or not is yet to be seen.

Who do you think will clinch the trophy of Bigg Boss 16. Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.