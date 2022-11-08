Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Threatens to Slap Priyanka

The latest episode of 'Bigg Boss 16' saw the contestants fighting over food and ration, which leads the showrunners to announce a new task to earn more ration. The rift between Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's bond grows further while Sumbul Touqeer Khan decides to finally stand up for herself.

The episode started with Gautam Vig and Soundarya Sharma getting cosy in a room with other housemates, including Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare making fun of them. Later, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Abdu tried to cheer an upset MC Stan, who stated that he cannot stay amid "fake people".

As the day proceeded, Priyanka was seen claiming that some housemates including Shiv and Nimrit have been eating more food, resulting into an abusive showdown between her and Nimrit. The latter called her cheap and even threatened to slap Priyanka, but was then calmed down by the other housemates.

However, the entire fiasco left Priyanka upset that her good friend and rumoured boyfriend Ankit did not take a stand for her while she was being abused by Nimrit.

As the clock struck 12, the housemates gathered chocolates and celebrated Ankit's birthday. But again, Priyanka claimed that they did all of it only to make her look bad in front of Ankit.

As a new day began in the 'Bigg Boss 16' house, it also saw a new fight between Sajid Khan and Gori Nagori as the former accused the latter of stealing groceries from their room and passing it on to others. He even threatened to throw all the food out of their room if Gori did not stop her act.

Meanwhile, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot were seen discussing their equation with the former telling that they should consider their relationship once the show is over as she does not want people to question her character outside the house.

As the day proceeded, Bigg Boss announced a new ration task in which he asked all contestants to make a personal list of groceries and food items that they need. He then called each contestant one by one and asked them to choose any one out of the lists of two contestants that will be presented to them.

While MC Stan decided to give away Gori's ration and keep Shiv's list, Gori kept Priyanka's ration by sacrificing Archana Gautam's. Sumbul Touqeer Khan announces that she will keep Sajid's list and forgo Tina's ration and reasoned that the 'Uttaran' actress was bossy in the kitchen.

This upset Tina who was then seen questioning Sumbul about what bossy nature she was talking about. However, Shalin jumped in the conversation and called Sumbul stupid, resulting in the latter to walk out of the room.

She was later seen telling Tina that she did not appreciate Shalin's interference in their conversation and that she does not want to talk about it anymore.

The upcoming episode will see Shalin and Sumbul getting into an ugly fight with the actress finally breaking all ties with him and declaring that their friendship is done for good.

Courtesy: FPJ