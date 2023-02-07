Bigg Boss 16 Finale's Opening Voting Trends 

The most popular reality show Bigg Boss 16 is being hosted by Bollywood actor Salman Khan. The show has a huge fan following. All the show buffs are going to miss the show from next week onwards.

The season's grand finale will be held on February 11, 2023. Just a few days are left for the grand finale. The finalists are Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhar, Shailini Bhanot, and Archana Gautam. The final voting will be open till Sunday noon.

Shiv Thakara, MC Stan and Priyanka are in leading positions with massive votes and so, they are safe at this moment. Shalini and Archana Gautam are at the bottom list with the least votes. The voting graph of each contestant is getting changed, and therefore, no one can predict who would be the title winner. It is left to be seen who is going to get eliminated in Saturday's episode ahead of the grand finale.