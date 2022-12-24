Bigg Boss 16 To Bring Ankit Gupta As Wild Card Contestant

Bigg Boss 16 contestants are giving good content to the show with their ugly spats and changing equations. Yes, we can say that the equations in the house totally changed and friends became foes. BB16 viewers are liking the tasks and the way makers are planning unique tasks. On the other hand, viewers are slamming Bigg Boss 16 viewers for doing unfair elimination every week. This week Ankit Gupta got evicted from the show because it was totally unfair and against the voting results. Ankit got the highest voting percentage this week but makers eliminated him for no reason.

Bigg Boss 16 viewers trending NO ANKIT NO BIGG BOSS on Twitter since his elimination. They say that Bigg Boss 16 makers are saving Sajid Khan who is always in the least position for elimination and eliminating top position contestants. Well, talking about Ankit's elimination, it was heartbreaking for the audience and especially Priyanka Chahar. There is speculation that Ankit will return to the house via wild card entry. We can say that on public demand Bigg Boss 16 makers might plan Ankit Gupta’s wild card entry.