Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta Eliminated

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 is one of the most popular TV reality shows right now. The contestants are wooing the audience with their antics, drama and emotions in the house.

After Abdu Rozik was removed from the Bigg Boss house last week, there was no news of elimination. However, as per latest reports, Ankit Gupta is the latest to be evicted from the house.

Today is Weekend Ke Vaar where Salman Khan makes his entry into the house to evaluates contestants' performances through the week and also remove one underperformer with the least votes.

If the buzz doing the rounds in social media is any indication, then Bigg Boss 16 contestant Ankit Gupta has been eliminated.

Readers, tells us if you are happy with Ankit's eviction or not. Stay tuned to sakshi Post for all the updates from BB16 house.