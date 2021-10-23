Bigg Boss 15 Winner's Prize Money Slashed, Deets Inside

The makers of the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 15 are doing everything in their power to make the show interesting and come up with different ideas and tasks to keep the audience engaged. But looks like not all of their plans are working.

Bigg Boss 15 started with the junglewasi and gharwasi concept but soon it became boring and viewers started losing interest. The fight to enter the main house became more intense with prize money from the show, being on the line.

Recently the task was done where the contestants were giving up money from their own side to enter the house. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra proposed to give Rs. 3.5 lakh each from their own pocket to the winner. They got the ticket and entered the main house. Shamita Shetty and Vishal Kotian then gave Rs. 8 lakh that is Rs. 4 lakh each.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Fans Demand Eviction Of Simba Nagpal

In the end, Jay Bhanushali, Pratik Sehajpal, Simba Nagpal, Miesha Iyer, Ieshaan Sehgaal were asked to give up some amount from the prize money. They gave up Rs. 25 lakh from Bigg Boss 15 winner’s prize money and entered the house. This made the final amount zero and there is no chance of getting it back.

The audience is confused as to what will happen now. What will the Bigg Boss 15 winner get?