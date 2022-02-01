Bigg Boss 15 Winner Tejasswi Prakash: Till The End, People Prayed That I Loose

Tejasswi Prakash won Bigg Boss 15. She took home the trophy and Rs 40 lakh cash prize. But many were not happy with her victory. Most viewers said that Runner-up Pratik Sehajpal should have won instead. What caused further controversy is her casting in the upcoming Colors serial.

She will be starring in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6. The announcement was made simultaneously with the Grand Finale and winner announcement. The audience believed that this was all a trick and makers made her the winner so as to promote their upcoming show. Tejasswi reacted to this and said that till the end, people were against her.

“Till the end and even when I was on stage, nobody in the studio wanted me to win. Till the last moment and till the time, I got the trophy in my hand, everyone was hoping that I lose. However, Ganpati bappa and my followers had other plans. I will always believe that jiske saath koi nahi hota uske saath khuda hota hai,” she said.

Her win came as a surprise to many. But in the end, votes are all that matters. It was her fans who votes for her and made her the winner. Nevertheless, Bigg Boss 15 has been a controversial season.