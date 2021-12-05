Bigg Boss 15 Winner Name, Runner Up Leaked

Bigg Boss 15 has been going well. With many twists and turns, the makers are trying to make the show interesting. Recently we had some of the most shocking eliminations after which new wild card entries came into the house.

Now the situation is such in the house that, the fans are finally getting interested in the show. With the wild card entries, there has been more drama in the house. The VIPs and Non VIPs concept has also kept the contestants on their toes. But as far as the inside news and history of previous seasons are concerned, these new entries will not be going forward in the show. None of them will even make it to be top 5.

In the top 5, we will have Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi, Umar Riaz, Pratik Sehajpal, and Shamita Shetty. Among these will be the winner and the audience has guessed correctly who it is going to be.

Yes, it was reported that Karan Kundrra will win the show while Tejasswi becomes the first runner-up. Umar Riaz will be the third place is the second runner up and Pratik and Shamita will be in the top 5. There will be the briefcase concept where contestants can take a certain amount and walk away from the finale race.