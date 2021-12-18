Bigg Boss 15 Winner Name Leaked?

The audience will witness an unexpected twist in the upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss Hindi 15. There is a rumor on social media platforms that the makers are planning a double elimination this week.

Rakhi Sawant's wild card entry has brought in a lot of drama in the house and also led to some controversial. In the first round of ticket to the finale task, Rakhi Sawant won the finale ticket and now fans are predicting that Umar might be the second contestant to win the finale ticket.

The show is managing to get good TRP ratings with twists. Earlier there was a buzz that Bigg Boss Hindi makers are planning to wind up this season in December, but it has emerged that nothing of that sort is happening.

According to a source, the finale date of Bigg Boss Hindi 15 is January 16, 2022. If the show gets good TRPs, the makers might even extend the season till February 2022. Considering the finale date, netizens are having a debate on Twitter about who will be the winner.

As per prediction, Umar Riaz, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, and Pratik Sehajpal are expected to be in the top 4. Umar Riaz is said to have got the highest voting percentage, and his popularity is getting huge each day.

The general consensus is that Umar might win this season.

Tejasswi fans too are trying hard so as to prevent Umar from overtaking her. So it won't be wrong to say that Umar or Tejasswi might bag the Bigg Boss Hindi 15 trophy.