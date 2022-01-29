Bigg Boss 15 Winner Fixed, Votes Manipulated? Here's What you Must know

There has been a lot of discussion regarding manipulation of votes or deciding of the winner on Bigg Boss 15. Many have their doubts and concerns as to how the makers will decide the winner of the show. Some have said that the votes do not get counted and instead it’s the makers that decide.

Now there is a debate going on among fans on Twitter that the votes might not be counted and that the makers are the ones who make the decision. There are rumors about them favoring their favorite contestant. On Twitter, fans are busy debating among themselves.

In the finals, we have Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Kundrra and Nishant Bhat. Among them will be our winner. Fans are guessing it can either be Karan or Tejasswi.

Many are also saying that Nishant Bhat will be walking out with the briefcase. He will opt out of the finale race. It is to be seen if, in the top two, we only have Bigg Boss 15 contestants or it will be one from BB15 and one from Bigg Boss 15.

The finale will be today and tomorrow where the winner announcement takes place on the Sunday episode of Bigg Boss 15.