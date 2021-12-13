Bigg Boss 15: Is The Winner Already Fixed?

We are inching closer to the finale of Bigg Boss 15. The show could have been extended but given the disappointingly low TRP, the makers cannot afford to keep the show going till February.

Fans have predicted that either Karan Kundrra or Tejasswi Prakash will win BB15. These two possess winner qualities, albeit not to the same extent as past seasons' contestants, but they are at the top of this season. Even though Umar Riaz is an excellent player, he will never be named the winner. The biggest issue is him being an outsider and not a TV star. So, even if Umar plays well, he will not win.

Let’s get real! The winner will either be Karan or Tejasswi. Among these two, both can be the winner but if we go about how Colors TV actors have been favored in the past seasons, this might come as an advantage for Tejasswi. Since she acted in Swaragini and is known for her role in it, there are high chances of her winning.

The good thing is that Tejasswi herself is playing well. She is getting the audience's support for being diplomatic at most times. So even though, being in the Colors family comes as an added bonus, she already was the top contender, thanks to her game.

If this comes true and Tejasswi becomes the winner of Bigg Boss 15, the next question is that who will be the runner-up. Will it be Karan Kundrra or Umar Riaz or someone completely unexpected?