Bigg Boss 15: Will There Be Double Eviction This Week?

Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat are nominated for eviction this week on Bigg Boss 15. One among these will be eliminated on the coming Weekend ka Vaar episode. Fans are busy guessing who it can be.

Many are suggesting that this week we might have double elimination as there was no elimination last week. Jay Bhanushali, Neha Bhasin and Vishal Kotian were evicted, three together so we did not have any evictions after that, but we also had wild card contestants making an entry.

Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh and Bigg Boss Marathi fame Abhijit entered Bigg Boss 15 and are currently safe.

So if there is to be any elimination and that to double eviction then it can be Nishant Bhat and Umar Riaz as the makers might safe the rest of them. Umar is currently one of the top contestants but nothing can be said about his fate in Bigg Boss 15 house.