Bigg Boss 15 Will Not Be Extended Till Feb 2022?

Bigg Boss 15, the Salman Khan-hosted TV reality show, is nowhere to be found in the top ten TRP rankings. The TRP for BB15 is going down drastically.

The show has become predictable and the audience is not enjoying it. Most of the twists are becoming the audience’s guess. That is not even the main issue. The issue here is the bias nature of the makers towards a few contestants. These contestants are being favored by them.

Fans have pointed out that the TRP is going down as they are not interested in watching a biased show. Earlier Karan Kundrra was not eliminated for choke slamming Pratik Sehajpal on the ground. Similar incidents happened after that. Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya were evicted when probably at that time, Simba Nagpal deserved to go.

The predictability of the show and makers’ refusal to stand the ‘celebrities of the show’ accountable for their mistakes have made the viewers lose interest. It is the reason why the show is getting less TRP and may not be extended till February next year.