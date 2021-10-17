Bigg Boss 15: Will Makers Eliminate Afsana Khan?

Salman Khan, the host of Bigg Boss 15, returned on Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, and this time he had contestant Afsana Khan on the target. The singer has been fighting with almost everyone in the house all week, engaging in physical altercations, kicking, ripping clothes, and age-shaming Shamita Shetty. A lot has happened in the house this week.

During the BB15 Weekend ka Vaar episode, Salman did not waste any time and got straight to the point. He took time with each contestant but the main person was Afsana. Salman was angry with everyone for their aggressive behavior. He asked is this how they behave at their own house. He also reminded all the players that Bigg Boss fans do not like this type of drama.

This week, Salman Khan slammed Afsana Khan. He brought up multiple events from the entire week, including the singer calling Shamita Shetty a "ghatyia aurat" and age-shaming her. Afsana said many things including comments on Shamita’s age and telling her that it is time she sits at home.

Not just the remarks, Salman even slammed Afsana for her violent nature. She often becomes physical during the fights. Afsana tried explaining to the Ek Tha Tiger actor that she did all of this out of rage, but Salman was not ready for any excuse.

After all that has happened, Bigg Boss 15 viewers are now demanding her exit from the show. Many recalled the incident with Zeeshan Khan in Bigg Boss OTT and said that he was immediately thrown out of the house for getting violent during a fight, so why aren’t the makers treating Afsana and others the same way.

Will the makers remove Afsana Khan from Bigg Boss 15 is to be seen?