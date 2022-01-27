Bigg Boss 15: Why Tejasswi Prakash Can Win The Show?

The season 15 final episode of Bigg Boss is almost coming, and fans appear to have already made up their minds about who they will vote for. Tejasswi Prakash appears to be the clear favorite among the finalists. Tejasswi has been trending on social media practically every day since Bigg Boss 15 premiered. Every day her name or TejRan is trending on Twitter.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi’s romance is being loved by all the fans. Tejran fans appreciate these two and always vote for them. Fans like that there might be fights between these two, but at the end of the day, they are there for each other.

Another reason is that Tejasswi mostly comes out with facts. Whenever stuck in a fight, she tries to give valid points and doesn’t unreasonably attack others. The audience has hailed her for coming at the contestants with facts and reasonable arguments.

Even during Weekend ka Vaar, Tejasswi tries to stand up to Salman Khan and doesn’t keep up with anything and everything that the host does in the name of comedy. Sometimes even Salman will not have an answer for her questions.

It is to be seen if Tejasswi becomes the winner of Bigg Boss 15. But we can say for sure that her chances are high.